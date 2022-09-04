Goa police to interrogate alleged serial killer arrested in Madhya Pradesh
The investigations revealed that the four murders committed by the 19-year-old alleged serial killer in Madhya Pradesh matched with some incidents in Goa
The 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Shivprasad Dhurve, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar for murdering four watchmen and injuring another, will be interrogated by the Goa police as the pattern of the murders matched with some incidents in the coastal state, said an investigating officer.
“We (the Madhya Pradesh police) have informed the Goa police where he stayed while working as a waiter. The Goa police will come to Sagar to interrogate him as the pattern of murder matches with some incidents in Goa,” said the officer, who did not wish to be named.
Dhurve was produced before court on Saturday and sent on police remand of one day to Cant police in Sagar.
“We have informed the Goa police and they will come to interrogate him. We are contacting police of all the places where he stayed because he is a criminal minded person,” said Sagar superintendent of police (SP), Tarun Nayak.
The resident of Kainkera village of Sagar, Dhurve killed four watchmen-- three in Sagar and one in Bhopal-- while sleeping on duty and attacked one in Cant area in Sagar. In 2018, he attacked his employer and was sent to jail for an attempt to murder in Pune.
Dhurve told police that he wanted to get popular to earn money. “He saw some videos to get popular and earn money by terrorising people,” said the SP.
The first murder was reported on August 28 when Kalyan Lodhi, 57, who was posted at a truck-building factory, was killed after his head was smashed. Shambhu Saran Dubey, 60, who was on duty at a college, was found murdered on August 29. His head too was smashed with a heavy stone. The third murder was reported on August 30, when Mangal Ahirwar, 45, was killed with a plougher. He killed the fourth guard Sonu Verma, 27, who was sleeping in marble gown in Bhopal, hours before his arrest.
AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls
On the electoral front, the party's immediate aim is to do well in the polls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expected later this year, says its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao. AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, hRao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissionertold PTI. "We see a huge growth potential in Karnataka".
Your space: Punekars celebrate Ganeshotsav grandly, with Covid safety
Readers share their experience of celebrating Ganeshotsav after two years without Covid restrictions. Sangeetha Baheti Just another way of coning tax paying citizens Ganeshotsav is a perfect example of how politicians exploit the sentiments of tax paying citizens for their benefit. Maithily Manekwad A positive outlook This year, Ganeshotsav is full of positive energy. We should all celebrate the festival with safety precautions and maintain a covid appropriate behaviour.
Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store
Two men who were on a mission to steal a Ganesh idol in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet met with an accident, but still managed to cause some damage to the deity before fleeing the spot. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The duo had left the damaged idol on the road and fled the spot after crashing on the road.
Indore to soon start working 24X7 to facilitate IT, BPO sectors and start-ups
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh is all set to open round-the-clock working activities in areas around the Bus Rapid Transit System corridors to attract investment especially in the Information Technology sector, an official said. Local administration held a meeting with police officials, business establishments and elected representatives on Saturday in Indore to discuss the roadmap for opening of such activities in certain areas of the state's biggest city.
CBI raids houses of TMC legislator, municipality chairman in chit fund scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the houses of a Trinamool Congress legislator and a civic body chairman in connection with its probe into a chit fund scam in West Bengal on Sunday, officials said. CBI officials said that raids were conducted at the houses of chairman of Kanchrapara municipality, TMC MLA of Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and Kamal Adhikary, Subodh Adhikary. Subodh and Kamal are brothers. The case dates back to 2014.
