'Dynastic parties can't work for poor; Cong JD(S) no 1 in corruption': Amit Shah

Taking a dig at Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the "dynastic parties" cannot work for the poor and the state's development, and only BJP government can work for the betterment of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah asked the people to decide whether they want a BJP government which ranks number one in Foreign direct investment (FDI) or the Congress and JD-S which are "number one in corruption." (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Bengaluru Rural, Shah called Congress and JD(S) "number one in corruption."

He asked the people to decide whether they want a BJP government which ranks number one in Foreign direct investment (FDI) or the Congress and JD-S which are "number one in corruption."

"When you vote for JDS they, later, ally with Congress. It results in the rule of the Congress party. Make BJP number one in this region, and we will transform Bengaluru and South Karnataka," he said.

READ | ‘Cong nowhere to be seen even with binoculars’: Amit Shah in Karnataka

He further said that parties which do dynasty politics could not do any good to Karnataka.

"Dynastic parties can't work for the development and the poor people of Karnataka. Only the BJP govt can work for the betterment of the people, under the leadership of PM Modi. You need to decide if you need to choose a BJP govt that banned PFI or Congress which favours terrorists for the vote bank. You need to decide if you need to choose a BJP government which ranks number one in FDI or the Congress and JDS which are number one in corruption," Shah added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union Home Minister said that during the time of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, everyday terrorists from Pakistan used to infiltrate and slit the throats of "our soldiers" but after the Pulwama attack, in the time of PM Modi, the army took revenge by eliminating the terrorists in "their house" within 10 days.

He said the BJP understand the importance of Bengaluru.

READ | Learn from us how to treat veterans: Shah

"PM Modi has completed Bengaluru Airport project but I am told by CM that the airport is still smaller in space. I want to assure people that we know the importance of Bengaluru and PM Modi government will always be ready for its expansion," said Shah at Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further thanked PM Modi for unveiling 108 feet high statue of Kempe Gowda and renovating the Bengaluru airport.

Shah said that in the budget, the government of India gave ₹37,257 crore for Karnataka, which is the highest amount allocated so far.

"I want to thank Basavaraj Bommai ji since Karnataka ranked number one in the country in 'Ease of Doing Business' in 2022. Karnataka has the most number of Unicorns in India," he said.

The Home Minister said that Karnataka manufactures around 75 per cent of the defence aircraft and after 2019, a 250 per cent increase has been registered in giving employment. (ANI)