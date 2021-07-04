Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Education in mother tongue: West Bengal on top, Karnataka leads southern states
bengaluru news

Education in mother tongue: West Bengal on top, Karnataka leads southern states

The UDISE report also revealed that in comparison to Karnataka, English medium education has been on the rise in other southern states.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Many Kannada activists organisations have been fighting with the government for increasing Kannada-language schools in the state.(HT File Photo)

Karnataka has topped the list of states where students are being given education in their mother tongue in South India, according to the latest survey report by United District Information System For Education (UDISE). West Bengal leads in the country with 89.9% enrolment in Bengali medium, where only 5.3% opted for English medium, Udayavani reported citing the UDISE report.

Odisha, which has just 1.20% Bengali speaking population, also has 80% students studying in Bengali medium. The report of UDISE has been submitted to the central government. UDISE is an application created by the education ministry for collecting information from all the recognised and unrecognised schools in the country which are imparting formal education from pre-primary to Class 12.

The UDISE report stated that 53.5% of students still prefer Kannada as their medium of instruction despite the increase of 20% students in English medium schools in Karnataka. It also said that in comparison to Karnataka, English medium education has been on the rise in other southern states.

For instance, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, there are less than 25% students are studying in Telugu medium, while 73.8% of children are learning in English. In Andhra Pradesh, 35% of children study in Telugu medium schools.

Tamil Nadu has also seen a decline in the strength of Tamil medium students. In the last five years, the percentage has come down to 42.6% from 57.6% in 2016, according to the survey’s findings. Even Kerala has registered only 35% students studying in Malayalam medium schools.

Many Kannada activists organisations have been fighting with the government for increasing Kannada-language schools in the state besides strengthening Kannada learning facilities in the border areas of Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There is a substantial Kannada speaking population in the border regions like Kasargod (Kerala), Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh) and Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). On account of this, the activists have stressed the need to enhance the education medium in Kannada in these places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka schools
TRENDING NEWS

Cop carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre

Little girl falls down during roller-skating race, watch what she does next

Nasa posts about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas

Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP