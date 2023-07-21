A place to read, write, paint and fold, Cubbon Park

Located in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park, is home to many reading enthusiasts every Saturday with the initiative Cubbon Reads. Now, it is expanding to include more creative activities under the aegis of Cubbon Writes, Cubbon Paints and Cubbon Folds.

(Photo: Instagram/cubbonpaints)

Talking to us about the expansion of the OG, co-founder Shruti Sah tells us, “The quietude we have been able to achieve [in the park] allows artists, writers and meditators to do what they love the most.” The Reads community has already gone global, with over 60 chapters across India and internationally. “More than 3,000 people show up to read across chapters and in Bengaluru about 600-700 people show up every weekend,” adds Sah.

Writers unite

Out of the three new communities within Reads, Writes is the youngest one, starting on July 15 with nine writers,” shares Parvathy, co-founder of the community, adding, “Folks can come, sit outdoors with their thoughts in silence and pen them down. It could be letters, poems, stories, prose, quotes, journal or even research. They can use paper, typewriters, laptops or iPads!” Elaborating on the benefits of being a part of such a group, she says, “There’s a sense of tranquility when you are out in the Nature. You feel grounded. Writing outdoors allows you to take a pause in between and look around for inspiration.”

Alish Vagadiya, a software engineer who was a part of the chapter, says, “It was superb, as I wrote my first poem!”

Unfolding creativity

On the other hand, Cubbon Folds started on July 8. Co-founders Shashikiran Rajashekar, an engineer and professor Thyagarajan, brought the world of origami to the park. “I made a few origami bookmarks for the readers when I visited. To attend, one just has to walk-in from noon to 1pm every Saturday, bring a few papers with you,” shares Rajashekar. Professor Thyagarajan tells us about all that has transpired so far, “For the first session there were about 18 participants and we made the famous origami crane. The other model was the heart-shaped bookmark. Everyone enjoyed making the models.We expect more people to join once the news spreads about this activity.”

Paint no mean feat!

Cubbon Paints, which is relatively older than the other two groups is now seeing more takers as well. Ambarish Sivasubramanian, founder of the community, says, “The idea stemmed from the desire to provide a dedicated space for individuals who enjoy painting. All you have to do is show up with your art supplies. The average number of attendees at Paints meet-up on Saturdays can vary depending on various factors such as weather conditions, timing, and specific events. The highest number of people we’ve had so far on a given week is around 85. Painting in silence allows for individual introspection, deep focus, and the freedom to express oneself without distractions.”

Attendee Keerthana Murthy, a software engineer, shares her experience of being part of one of the chapters: “This is a different space from our regular lives. We can indulge ourselves in art for three hours with no disturbances. The fun part for me is, after 1pm when we gather around to admire each other’s works, socialise and go out for lunch! I get to hear the stories of artists and their passion for art,” says Murthy, adding, “Painting amid the Nature in Cubbon Park is definitely therapeutic for a corporate employee like me who sits in one place to work for a long time. I got a chance to have a weekend routine to follow my hobby. It’s the same for everyone else who attends.”

