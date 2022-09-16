Events in Bengaluru this weekend: The Saree Run, makeup workshop and more

Another weekend, and more opportunities to explore every facet of your personality. From indoor activities to camping and trekking, the city offers varied options to cater to all tastes and ages.

1. Junior Super Chef: At Ascendas Park Square Mall on Whitefield main road for budding young chefs. There are two categories, A and B. Children from ages seven to 10 can compete in category A, while children between 11 and 15 years old can compete under category B.

Show off your young ones' culinary skills at this event.

2. Trek to Beautiful Netravathi Peak: Organised by Intrepid Trekkers, interested can join a group of adventure enthusiasts on Friday at 9:00 pm for an easy trek to the Netravathi peak in Kudremukha region this weekend. The trek will last till Sunday 10:00 pm. The activity will cost around ₹3500 inclusive of everything except for Sunday dinner.

3. The Saree Run: A one-of-a-kind event exclusively for women, an initiative to embrace physical activity and break stereotypes about women and fitness. Women of all age-groups are welcome to be a part of this unique run on Sunday at 6 am at 18th Cross, Malleshwaram Grounds. All participants must wear a saree during the run.

4. Self Makeup Workshop: Glam up with this six-hour starter guide on understanding your own skin and what works best for it. Learn about basic skincare, skin types, foundation, contouring, eye makeup, products and tools. The event is organised at the Dialogues Cafe in JP Nagar from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday for ₹6500/- per head.

Learn how to do a smoky eye for a glammed up look this weekend.

5. Bangalore Business Literature Festival - The fest, that has been ongoing since September 13, will focus exclusively on start-up literature. It will be in hybrid mode at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, between 11 am and 4 pm. All the sessions will be in the fireside chat mode. This is the eighth edition of the annual fest that celebrates business literature in all its forms, and for deeper and meaningful conservations. The fest will feature nearly 20 sessions on various topics highly relevant to your career and business.