'Everyone uses words like 'Ravan'...': Karnataka minister on prof's 'Kasab' quip

Karnataka minister BC Nagesh said Tuesday a university professor who called a Muslim student 'terrorist' - remark caught on a video shared online - 'shouldn't have said that' but stopped short of criticising the academic.

BC Nagesh - the southern state's education minister - also played down furore over the shocking comment, calling it 'just politics'.

"Almost everyone everyday uses words like 'Ravan' or 'Shakuni'... even in Assembly many times, we've spoken like this. It doesn't become an issue. When you speak about Kasab it becomes an issue," the minister and BJP leader told news agency ANI.

"The teacher shouldn't have said that... but it is just politics and confirming the vote bank."

A row erupted in the state - to hold an election next year - after the video of an exchange between a student and a professor of the Manipal Institute of Technology went viral.

In the video the professor - who was called out by the student he targeted and was forced to apologise - calls the student 'Kasab' - a reference to the convict in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at Mumbai because 'his name sounded similar' - and a 'terrorist'.

The student immediately hit back; "How can you pass such statements?"

MIT officials were swift to respond, tweeting that an inquiry had been ordered and the professor in question had been debarred from teaching till the matter is resolved.

"We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid-down policy."

With input from ANI

