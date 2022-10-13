'Expected better judgment': Karnataka minister on split SC hijab ban verdict

Shortly after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab ban case, the state’s education minister, BC Nagesh, on Thursday said “we expect a better judgment”. Earlier this year, an executive order by the BJP government on February 5 - restricting hijabs, the headscarves worn by Muslim women and girls, inside classrooms - had triggered huge demonstrations in the southern state, capturing the country’s attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As a democratic government, we welcome whatever order we have received from the honorable Supreme Court. But we expected a better judgment because as you know - throughout the world - women are demanding not to wear hijab and burka,” BC Nagesh said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“But there is a split judgment in the Supreme Court today. So whatever the Karnataka High Court had ordered is valid as on today. We are going to follow the rules framed according to the Karnataka Education Act. Definitely, the top court is going to think through everything. But we expect a better judgment,” he added.

A two-judge bench of the top court has delivered a split verdict. While Justice Hemant Gupta, in his judgment, dismissed all the appeals filed against the Karnataka high court order in March; Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia differed from the senior judge on the bench and allowed all the appeals. The Supreme Court had been hearing the challenge to the high court March order, upholding the ban. It had reserved the verdict on September 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the high court in March had upheld the government order, saying that wearing of hijabs was not mandatory in Islam. It had also favoured a probe in the violence amid demonstrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.