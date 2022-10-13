Hijab ban split verdict: What two verdicts by two judges say

The Karnataka hijab ban case received a split verdict from the Supreme Court on Thursday as Justice Hemant Gupta upheld the hijab ban while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia gave his verdict in favour of removing the ban on wearing hijab. The matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions.

What Justice Hemant Gupta's verdict says

Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed all 26 appeals against the Karnataka high court verdict that hijab was not an essential practice of Islam and allowed the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state. Justice Gupta said he has framed 11 questions and have answered them all against the appeals.

High court took a wrong path: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia set aside the Karnataka high court judgment and said the concept that whether the hijab is an essential religious practice in Islam or not is not essential to this dispute. "The high court took a wrong path. It is ultimately a matter of choice and Article 14 and Article 19. It is a matter of choice, nothing more, nothing less," Justice Dhulia said.

"Are we making her life any better? That was a question in my mind...I have quashed the Government Order of ebruary 5 and have ordered the removal of the restrictions..." Justice Dhulia said.

