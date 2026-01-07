False bomb alert at passport office in Bengaluru prompts heightened security

An email warning of a bomb at the Passport Office on Lalbagh Road in Bengaluru sparked panic and prompted heightened security measures on Tuesday, police officials said. After an extensive search of the building and nearby areas, authorities confirmed that the threat was false. Bengaluru authorities confirmed no explosives were found, but investigations are underway to track the sender of the alarming emails. (Hindustan Times File Photo for representation)

Bomb detection units and multiple police teams were deployed to sweep the premises as a precaution, said a report by The Hindu. Officers from the S R Nagar and Wilson Garden police stations, along with members of an anti-sabotage squad, were involved in the operation.

According to police sources, the checks did not reveal any suspicious materials or explosive devices. As a safety measure, security arrangements in the vicinity of the Passport Office have been strengthened, said the report.

Officials have now begun efforts to track down the sender of the email and determine who was responsible for issuing the fake threat.

Hoax bomb emails trigger security scare at Karnataka courts This comes shortly after court work at the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench and multiple district courts across the state came to a halt on Tuesday following bomb threat emails that triggered evacuations and large-scale security sweeps. Subsequent checks revealed that the threats were likely false.

At the Dharwad bench, hearings were suspended and court employees were moved out of the building after authorities received an email warning of a possible explosive device. Emergency response teams, including bomb disposal units and fire service personnel, were rushed to the spot.

Similar hoax bomb alerts were also reported at several other government institutions, including the district courts in Mysuru, Gadag and Bagalkot, as well as the Tahsildar office in Sedam.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.