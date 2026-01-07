Court proceedings at the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka high court and several district courts across the state were disrupted on Tuesday after bomb threat emails prompted evacuations and extensive security checks, police said, adding the threats later appeared to be hoaxes. Bomb threat emails disrupt K’taka courts, no explosives found

At the Dharwad bench, authorities evacuated court staff and suspended hearings after an email warning of a bomb threat was received. Police teams, including the bomb disposal squad and fire brigade personnel, were deployed, and a thorough search of the premises was carried out under the supervision of superintendent of police Gunjan Arya.

“Around 3pm, we finished checking the court premises, all the buildings and open grounds, but we haven’t found any suspicious objects. The prima facie report is that the threat came from a personal email. We have lodged an FIR, and further investigation is underway,” Arya told reporters.

Similar bomb threat emails were received by district courts in Mysuru, Gadag, and Bagalkote, triggering evacuations and inspections at those locations as well. Police said no suspicious objects were found at any of the courts, and proceedings were temporarily halted as a precaution.

Asked whether the threats were hoaxes, Arya said a conclusion would be drawn only after a detailed investigation. “The threat might be a hoax, but we will investigate with due diligence to discover the truth,” she said.

In Mysuru, the district court received an email threatening that 3 RDX bombs would be detonated by 1.55 pm, police said. Court staff and visitors were evacuated, and bomb disposal teams began a detailed search of the premises.

A lawyer at the Mysuru district court said the threat email was received while regular proceedings were underway. “As usual, we lawyers were present at the court around 10.30 this morning to participate in court proceedings. The Mysuru district court received an email message of a bomb threat. Consequently, a warning was issued to evacuate all the judges immediately,” the lawyer said.

He added that the principal district and sessions judge of Mysuru, Usharani, alerted the police. “The principal district and sessions judge of Mysuru, Smt Usharani Madam, immediately informed the police commissioner about the matter. The bomb disposal squad was conducting inspection operations. Following the request of the police commissioner, people were evacuated from the court premises,” he said.

Police said investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails, which caused widespread disruption across the judicial system for several hours before security checks were completed and the threats were deemed non credible.

(With agency inputs)