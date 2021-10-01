Family evacuated after sinkhole appears due to metro work in Bengaluru

A family residing at a building in Bengaluru was evacuated on Thursday after a 30-feet sinkhole appeared on Tannery Road in the city’s metro network (Namma Metro) during tunnelling work, several media reports stated.

The incident occurred at around 7.30am and nearly 100 metres away from Venkateshpura metro UG station where a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) namely ‘Bhadra’ of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) was functioning.

A BMRCL release reportedly said that the sinkhole was created after an open well had been closed earlier and a building was built on it. It added that the building, from where the family was evacuated, was beside the sinkhole, and the family has been given alternate accommodation near Nagawara to ensure their safety. A chicken shop on the building’s ground floor was also shut following the sinkhole discovery.

The metro corporation has decided to close up the sinkhole with sand and concrete for now, and resume the boring process. It said that once the filling process ends, and the building is secured, the family will be brought back to the building.

In August, a house in Bengaluru was flooded with water and mud slurry after it blew up from the ground owing to force implemented by the TBM Bhadra, the News Minute reported.

Meanwhile, last month another TBM namely ‘Urja’ achieved a breakthrough at the end of the Shivajinagar station after beginning the tunnelling process in 2020, BMRCL said in a statement. As many as nine TBM are presently doing tunnelling work for the underground construction of the Pink Line of Namma Metro. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has also directed BMRCL officials to complete the phase 2 of the Namma Metro by 2024 instead of 2025.