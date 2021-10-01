Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Family evacuated after sinkhole appears due to metro work in Bengaluru
bengaluru news

Family evacuated after sinkhole appears due to metro work in Bengaluru

A release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation said that the sinkhole appeared after an open well had been closed earlier, and a building was built on it.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has decided to close up the sinkhole with sand and concrete for now, and resume the boring process. (PTI Photo)

A family residing at a building in Bengaluru was evacuated on Thursday after a 30-feet sinkhole appeared on Tannery Road in the city’s metro network (Namma Metro) during tunnelling work, several media reports stated.

The incident occurred at around 7.30am and nearly 100 metres away from Venkateshpura metro UG station where a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) namely ‘Bhadra’ of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) was functioning.

A BMRCL release reportedly said that the sinkhole was created after an open well had been closed earlier and a building was built on it. It added that the building, from where the family was evacuated, was beside the sinkhole, and the family has been given alternate accommodation near Nagawara to ensure their safety. A chicken shop on the building’s ground floor was also shut following the sinkhole discovery.

The metro corporation has decided to close up the sinkhole with sand and concrete for now, and resume the boring process. It said that once the filling process ends, and the building is secured, the family will be brought back to the building.

RELATED STORIES

In August, a house in Bengaluru was flooded with water and mud slurry after it blew up from the ground owing to force implemented by the TBM Bhadra, the News Minute reported.

Meanwhile, last month another TBM namely ‘Urja’ achieved a breakthrough at the end of the Shivajinagar station after beginning the tunnelling process in 2020, BMRCL said in a statement. As many as nine TBM are presently doing tunnelling work for the underground construction of the Pink Line of Namma Metro. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has also directed BMRCL officials to complete the phase 2 of the Namma Metro by 2024 instead of 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru metro rail corporation bengaluru metro
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Engineering will be taught in Kannada: Karnataka minister

Karnataka continues to see drop in Covid numbers, logs 539 new cases, 17 deaths

Marijuana, LSD worth 1 crore seized, 2 Iranians among 4 held in B’luru: Police

Will discuss reopening of more classes: Karnataka government
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP