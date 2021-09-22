Eyes on polls? Karnataka CM Bommai directs completion of Bengaluru phase-2 metro work by 2024

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he has instructed the officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to complete the phase 2 work of the Namma Metro by 2024 instead of 2025, news agency ANI reported citing the state government.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state is set to go into polls in 2023, and the next Lok Sabha elections is slated in 2024.

His statement came soon after a tunnel boring machine (TBM) named ‘Urja’ got a breakthrough at the end of Shivajinagar station – when Bommai and his cabinet colleagues were present at the scene. The TBM completed 855 metres of tunnelling after commencing the work at the Cantonment station last year in the presence of former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, BMRCL said in a statement.

As many as nine TBM are currently in the process of tunnelling for underground construction of the Pink Line, and Urja is the first one to have achieved breakthrough, the Hindu reported.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said that another TBM namely Vindhya, which has been tunnelling on a parallel route on the Pink Line, will achieve breakthrough in the next 20 days.

He added that all the nine TBMs have collectively completed drilling of 3,842 metres, with up to 40 metres of tunnels being built every day.

Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine Urja made a breakthrough today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/XFJhIa0oP2 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, last month the 7.5km-long Purple Line of the Namma Metro connecting Mysuru Road and Kengeri metro stations was inaugurated by Bommai and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. BMRCL said that a further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta – a 2km-long route — is scheduled to be completed by March next year.

Notably, the work on the route between Mysuru Road and Kengeri had begun in February 2016 before becoming operational last month, Livemint reported.