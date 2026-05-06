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FIR filed after e-commerce platform linked tech firm alleges SMS spoofing fraud

FIR filed after e-commerce platform linked tech firm alleges SMS spoofing fraud

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, An FIR has been registered against unknown people for allegedly sending fraudulent messages in the name of an e-commerce platform with promises of cash rewards, further disrupting its operations, police said on Wednesday.

FIR filed after e-commerce platform linked tech firm alleges SMS spoofing fraud

The offence is said to have taken place between April 23 and April 27, they said.

A representative of city-based technology company Hiveloop Technology Pvt Ltd , part of the Udaan group , has lodged a complaint alleging a large-scale SMS spoofing fraud following which a detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter, a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, HTPL is a registered entity on the TRAI-mandated DLT platform, which permits only pre-approved SMS templates and whitelisted URLs to be sent through authorised sender IDs.

The issue came to light on April 23, when HTPL received alerts from buyers about fraudulent SMS messages appearing to originate from the company's sender ID "UDAANN". The messages reportedly contained Bitly links and falsely claimed a credit of 10,001, urging recipients to withdraw money, it said.

The company has claimed that the incident has resulted in a complete breakdown of SMS-based services, including buyer authentication, order updates and promotional communication, leading to significant financial losses.

At least 13 victims have been identified so far, with the possibility of more affected users. Victims were allegedly directed to an online betting platform, raising concerns of potential financial fraud, the FIR added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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