FIR lodged after man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru

A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru, died after drowning in a stormwater drain after allegedly slipping and falling in it, said police.

The police said that the deceased may have tried to gauge the depth of a stormwater drain during which he slipped and fell into the drain on Sunday. (Reuters)

His body was found 5 km away from the spot. A case of unnatural death was registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Lokesh.

Suspecting the reason behind the incident, the police said that the deceased may have tried to gauge the depth of a stormwater drain during which he slipped and fell into the drain on Sunday.

However, the kin of Lokesh refutes and alleges that he slipped and fell into the stormwater drain and was washed away.

Lokesh is said to have slipped and fallen in the Kempapura Agrahara area and his body was traced in Byatarayanapura on Mysore road, nearly 5kms away," informed the police.

The officials also informed that the Kempapura police station has registered a case of unnatural death.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in the day an FIR was registered at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman after her car gets submerged in the flooded underpass in Bengaluru's K.R. Circle, police said.

The woman was identified as Bhanurekha. An FIR was registered on the complaint filed by her brother Sandeep.

Severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city. Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe water-logging in several parts of the city.

The rains disrupted normal activities for residents in different parts of the city.

Trees were uprooted in several localities and severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area. Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital.

