Fire breaks out at Sukh Sagar Hotel Bengaluru
Today, around 2:45 pm in the afternoon a fire broke out in the popular Sukh Sagar Hotel, located in the crowded area of Gandhinagar, Bengaluru. Horrific visuals being played on local TV channels captured high flames and thick black smoke coming out of the terrace
The fire at the Sukh Sagar Hotel's top floor, adjacent to a mall was reported around 2:45 pm today. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. As soon as the fire was visible workers ran out of the hotel with customers. A short circuit seemed to have caused a spark to flare up and as seen in the video the fire spread across the building. Emergency services were also called in and two fire engines were rushed to the site of the incident. They were able to extinguish the fire in four hours.
For safety purposes, adjacent buildings were also cleared out and overall no casualties were reported. Police Inspector Ravi was on his way towards freedom park bandobast when he spotted the smoke and alerted the public and police. The Upparapet police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.
