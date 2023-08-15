Five structures in Bengaluru that are lit with the tricolor on this Independence Day: Watch

On the eve of Independence Day, many well-known structures in Bengaluru are illuminated with tricolored lights. Lot of people thronged to the streets of Karnataka’s capital to see the illuminated buildings and shared the visuals on social media.

Vidhana Soudha of Bengaluru.(Twitter/PCMohanMP)

Vidhana Soudha

The iconic Vidhana Soudha which is located at the heart of Bengaluru is illuminated with tri-color on every Independence Day. It is the legislative building of Karnataka and considered as the most iconic and picturesque location in the city. This year, the Lalbagh botanical garden’s flower show was also themed after Vidhana Soudha.

GST Zonal office

The GST zonal office which is located at Bengaluru’s queen road is illuminated with tri-colored lights.

Railway stations in Bengaluru

The Southwestern Railways made sure that all the important railway stations in Bengaluru were illuminated with the tri-colored lights. The view of KSR railway station turned out to be the highlight among all other tricolored buildings.

Sir M Visvesvaraya Baiyappanahalli Railway terminal was opened for the public last year after renovation and the swanky station is lit with tri-colored lights all over. This railway terminal is the city's first fully air-conditioned terminal.

Bengaluru airport’s ATC

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is lit with tricolored lights.

Canara bank building

The head office of Canara bank located at Bengaluru’s JC Road looked stunning with the tri-colored lights all over. Many commuters who recorded the sequence on their mobile phone shared in on Social media.