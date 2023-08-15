Karnataka CM hoists tricolour in Bengaluru; invokes Gandhi, Nehru in Independence Day speech. Highlights

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at Bengaluru’s Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground. Siddaramaiah also delivered his first Independence Day speech as Karnataka’s chief minister during his second stint in the seat. Karnataka CM invokes Gandhi, Nehru in Independence Day speech.

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah highlighted the welfare schemes that the government is offering to uplift the quality of life in the state.

He said, “The welfare schemes of the Karnataka government are way ahead, and they aim to improve the life standards of people. The country got its freedom after many sacrifices; hence it is our responsibility to value it and work for its development. Today, many underprivileged people in the state are living with dignity and we are committed to creating a society, which was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.”

Siddaramaiah also expressed his unhappiness with the central government in providing funds to the state. “Karnataka has always been a rich state in terms of generating tax to the Centre, but it is not getting back enough funds. There is a need to respect the federal structure of this country and the people of the state deserve more funds from the Centre,” he added.

He also said that the development projects in the state are going at a fast pace with tight deadlines.

“To transform the mobility in Bengaluru, the metro works are going on at a rapid speed and deadlines are given to the officials. The suburban rail will also be ready by 2026 and we are all committed to providing world-class facilities in Karnataka’s capital,” the chief minister said.