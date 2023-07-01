47-yr-old govt official dies, family alleges murder: Police

The former secretary to women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Ashok Mannikeri allegedly died under mysterious circumstance in Belagavi on Thursday, officers said.

A close aide to Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Ashok Mannikeri dies under mysterious circumstance.

Ashok Mannikeri (47), was working as a Grade 2 tehsildar at the assistant commissioner’s (Revenue) office, and was supposed to join duty as officer on special duty at Hebbalkar’s office shortly. When Hebbalkar was the Belagavi Rural MLA between 2018-2023, he was appointed as her personal secretary.

Mannikeri was found dead at Kali Ambrai in Belagavi on Thursday. Mannikeri is survived by his wife and two daughters, Pavitra and Parineeti.

According to his wife Bhoomi and her brother Samuel, Mannikeri suffered a heart attack at around 2:30 am and was shifted to a private hospital immediately. But he died while undergoing treatment.

However, Mannikeri’s sister Girija Mannikeri alleged that Bhoomi, her brother and his accomplices had killed him, and lodged a complaint at the Camp police station in Belagavi.

She alleged that her brother died under suspicious circumstances and sought an inquiry. “There should be an investigation into his death. We should get justice,” Girija told reporters. Bhoomi has meanwhile denied the allegations.

When Bhoomi and her brother Samuel visited the police station, Mannikeri’s relatives and friends allegedly assaulted Samuel, accusing him of mistreating Mannikeri, officers said.

Later, there was also some ruckus at the graveyard when the body was taken for cremation. When Bhoomi went to the crematorium, she was forced to leave. Police had to intervene and take her away after the rituals.

“A case of suspicious death has been registered,” ACP NV Barmani stated.

Hebbalkar condoled the untimely demise of Mannikeri and consoled the family members.

