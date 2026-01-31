Four Assam workers found dead in Hoskote, accidental death suspected

Four young migrant workers from Assam were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mutsandra village of Hoskote taluk, triggering concern among locals and prompting a police investigation. The victims were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse and were staying in a labour shed near their workplace. According to police, the workers had allegedly cooked food inside the shed late at night after shutting all doors and windows. (Representational image/Bloomberg)

The victims have been identified as Jayant Sinde, 25, Neerendranath, 24, Doctor Tide, 25, and Dhananjay Tide, 20. All four were reportedly sleeping inside the labour shed when the incident occurred. Preliminary investigation suggests that the deaths may have been caused due to suffocation though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

According to police, the workers had allegedly cooked food inside the shed late at night after shutting all doors and windows. It is suspected that the lack of ventilation may have led to oxygen depletion or inhalation of toxic fumes, resulting in their deaths. When the men did not report for work in the morning, fellow workers grew suspicious and alerted the authorities.

Sulibele police rushed to the spot and found all four men unconscious inside the shed. They were declared dead on the spot. The police immediately secured the area and began preliminary inquiries. Senior police officers also visited the site to assess the situation and gather evidence.

“The doors and windows of the shed were found closed. There are indications that the workers may have died due to suffocation while cooking inside the room. However, we are not ruling out other possibilities at this stage,” a police officer said.

The incident has caused panic in the area, particularly among other migrant labourers working in nearby industrial units. Locals expressed concern over the living conditions of contract workers, pointing out that labour sheds often lack basic safety measures such as proper ventilation and fire safety provisions.

The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said the final cause of death will be determined only after receiving the post-mortem and forensic reports. Statements of co-workers, warehouse management staff and contractors are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Sulibele police station under unnatural death provisions. Police are also examining whether there was any negligence on the part of the employer or contractor in providing unsafe accommodation to the workers.