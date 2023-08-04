Four Karnataka policemen detained in Kerala for allegedly accepting bribe; Nearly 4 lakh cash recovered: Report

In a bizarre development, four police officials from Karnataka were held by Kerala police after they were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The four policemen - an inspector and three of his subordinates - had arrived in the neighbouring southern state to investigate a cheating case of ₹26 lakh registered in Karnataka. Their identities are yet to be revealed. However, it is being reported that all four of them are from the Whitefield police station in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

Kerala cops recovered nearly ₹ 4 lakh cash, suspected to be bribe money, from their Karnataka counterparts on Wednesday. (File Photo/For representation purposes only)

Kerala cops seized and recovered nearly ₹4 lakh cash, suspected to be bribe money, from their Karnataka counterparts on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The cheating case being investigated by the Karnataka policemen involved four accused, all of whom were Kerala natives, with two from Malappuram and two from Palluruthi.

The policemen reportedly took the two accused from Malappuram into their custody and demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh after giving a call to one of the accused's relatives. Both of them were made to sign some papers, after which they were released once the cops got the money, a senior officer from Kerala told the agency.

The cops then allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh bribe from another accused. They were caught by Kerala police near Athani as they were waiting for the rest of the bribe money, the officer said. Police got information on the bribe from a tip-off.

"They were waiting for the rest of the amount when we nabbed them from Athani near Nedumbassery here based on a tip-off. We recovered ₹3.95 lakh in cash from their possession," the senior officer said.

Further details are underway as investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)