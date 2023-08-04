Kerala: Migrant worker arrested for sexually assaulting four-year-old girl

Kerala police on Thursday arrested a migrant labourer on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Chelari area in the state’s Malappuram district. (Representative Photo)

Police said the minor girl is also the daughter of a migrant worker.

The accused, a marble worker, is a native of Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that he was arrested based on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother.

“According to the complaint filed by the mother, the accused sexually assaulted the four-year-old at her residence after enticing her with a soft drink. We took him into custody yesterday and recorded his arrest after the minor identified him,” TK Sreenivasan, Tirurangadi Police station house officer, told reporters.

Police said the accused has been working in Chelari for the past one year, and they would ascertain if he has criminal cases registered against him in his home state.

The incident comes days after a five-year-old daughter of migrant workers was raped and killed allegedly by a migrant worker near Aluva in Ernakulam district.

