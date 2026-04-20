Four people were killed and 20 others injured in a chain accident involving a lorry, a government bus, a car and multiple two-wheelers on National Highway 50 near Danapur village in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district on Sunday morning, police said.

Four killed in chain accident involving multiple vehicles in K’taka

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident occurred around 9.20 am near Mariyammanahalli. A Haryana-registered lorry carrying garlic, travelling from Delhi towards Bengaluru, lost control and rammed into a bike, a car and a government bus from behind before hitting another bike and overturning by the roadside, police said.

Sub-inspector Tarabai Pawar said, “A lorry loaded with garlic, travelling from Delhi towards Bengaluru, reportedly lost control and crashed into a bike, a car, and a bus near the BMM factory in Danapur village. It then hit another bike and overturned by the roadside, intensifying the severity of the accident. The bike rider died on the spot.”

The deceased were identified as H Durugappa, 55, from Thimmalapura village; Sujatha, 40, from Kitnoor village in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk; her father Nagappa, 80, and her brother Kotresh, 22 Durugappa and Sujatha died on the spot. Nagappa died at Koppal hospital, while Kotresh succumbed to this injuries later, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} District superintendent of Police S Jahnavi said, “The incident took place around 9:20 am on Sunday morning. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Mariyammanahalli Police Station, and the negligence of the lorry driver was the primary cause of the accident.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District superintendent of Police S Jahnavi said, “The incident took place around 9:20 am on Sunday morning. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Mariyammanahalli Police Station, and the negligence of the lorry driver was the primary cause of the accident.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She added: “Out of the 20 people who were seriously injured in the accident, six have been shifted to Koppal District Hospital for advanced treatment, while the remaining 14 are being treated at the local district hospital. On the bike were four people who died. At the accident site, highway repair and bridge construction work was underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added: “Out of the 20 people who were seriously injured in the accident, six have been shifted to Koppal District Hospital for advanced treatment, while the remaining 14 are being treated at the local district hospital. On the bike were four people who died. At the accident site, highway repair and bridge construction work was underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traffic was disrupted for nearly three kilometres on both sides of the highway following the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic was disrupted for nearly three kilometres on both sides of the highway following the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Investigation is underway and police said they are in the process of registering a case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Investigation is underway and police said they are in the process of registering a case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON