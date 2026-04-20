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Four killed in chain accident involving multiple vehicles in K’taka

A lorry lost control and caused a deadly crash on National Highway 50, killing four and injuring 20 near Hosapete in Karnataka.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 07:12 am IST
By Yohan P Honaddi, Bidar
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Four people were killed and 20 others injured in a chain accident involving a lorry, a government bus, a car and multiple two-wheelers on National Highway 50 near Danapur village in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district on Sunday morning, police said.

Four killed in chain accident involving multiple vehicles in K’taka

The accident occurred around 9.20 am near Mariyammanahalli. A Haryana-registered lorry carrying garlic, travelling from Delhi towards Bengaluru, lost control and rammed into a bike, a car and a government bus from behind before hitting another bike and overturning by the roadside, police said.

Sub-inspector Tarabai Pawar said, “A lorry loaded with garlic, travelling from Delhi towards Bengaluru, reportedly lost control and crashed into a bike, a car, and a bus near the BMM factory in Danapur village. It then hit another bike and overturned by the roadside, intensifying the severity of the accident. The bike rider died on the spot.”

The deceased were identified as H Durugappa, 55, from Thimmalapura village; Sujatha, 40, from Kitnoor village in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk; her father Nagappa, 80, and her brother Kotresh, 22 Durugappa and Sujatha died on the spot. Nagappa died at Koppal hospital, while Kotresh succumbed to this injuries later, police said.

 
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