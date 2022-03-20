Gita in K'taka schools: “Dharma is taught in every religious book,” says Cong

Days after the Karnataka government applauded Gujarat's decision to include the Bhagavad Gita in its school curriculum, the Karnataka Congress has slammed the move, claiming that the new education policy was a tool to include Hindutva policies in the curriculum.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said the Congress was not opposed to moral education for children through the Bhagavad Gita or any other religious texts. “...we support the Constitution and secularism. We have no objections to them (the BJP government) teaching the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, or the Bible, as long as they provide children with a quality education that meets today's standards,” he stated.

He noted that moral education is necessary, but nothing should be done in violation of the Constitution, Siddaramaiah also stated, "we are a multi-cultural society and a diverse country, and all of us should live together with tolerance."

However, K Rahman Khan, another Karnataka Congress leader and former Union Minister, slammed the plans to include the Bhagavad Gita in school curricula, "All religious books should be taught to students. The BJP, on the other hand, appears to have a vested interest. 'Dharma' is taught in every religious book. The BJP cannot claim that only the Gita teaches 'Dharma' and Indian culture. The New Education Policy is nothing more than a ruse to incorporate Hindutva ideology into the curriculum,” said K Rahman Khan.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that a decision on incorporating the Bhagavad Gita into school curricula will be made after discussions, as he believes the scripture instils moral values. "What else?... You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" the Chief Minister responded when asked if the Bhagavad Gita will instil moral values in children.

"If Bhagavad Gita is incorporated in the textbook, it will improve the intelligence level among the children. What is wrong with it? The education department is also making preparations to introduce it in our state. Let them give their report first. We will then decide in this regard,” Chief Minister added.

On Thursday, the BJP-ruled state of Gujarat announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be included in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12 beginning in the academic year 2022-23. Following Gujarat's decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh stated on Friday that the state government would consult with educators before deciding part of moral science education. The minister claimed that cultural values among children were deteriorating and that many people had called for the introduction of moral science. According to Nagesh, there used to be one moral science class per week where students were taught content from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

