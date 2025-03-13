Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill passed in legislative council: Major reforms to reshape city administration

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which aims to decentralize administration in Bengaluru by establishing multiple municipal corporations. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Responding to concerns raised by Council members, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru Development, emphasized the Bill’s long-term vision. “Just as Kempe Gowda laid the foundation for Bengaluru centuries ago, we are laying the groundwork for the city's future. Bengaluru has evolved into a global metropolis due to the efforts of many, and it is time to give it a fresh outlook. This Bill is the result of extensive deliberations,” he said.

Addressing issues raised by Leader of the Opposition Narayana Swamy, Shivakumar explained that a self-declaration scheme had been introduced for building plan approvals, ensuring a smoother process. He also clarified that there were no changes to Article 74 and that government support would be extended to financially weaker local bodies, as revenue cannot be transferred from one municipal entity to another.

Responding to BJP MLC CT Ravi’s concerns regarding planning authorities, he assured that both the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) would continue to function under the new governance framework. “The planning authorities will oversee the Greater Bengaluru region, and we will involve all stakeholders in shaping the rules for the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Additionally, the Chief Minister will preside over meetings at regular intervals to clear financial proposals for key projects,” he explained.

Shivakumar underscored Bengaluru’s rapid expansion, recalling its modest 24-square-kilometre footprint during Kempe Gowda’s era, which has now surpassed 700 square kilometres. “Bengaluru continues to attract people who choose to settle here. The city's future is our collective responsibility, and this Bill requires bipartisan support,” he urged.

As part of the governance reforms, all utility companies and agencies managing Bengaluru’s infrastructure will now be integrated under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Clarifying the number of municipal corporations to be formed, Shivakumar stated, “While there is a provision for up to seven corporations, we will not begin with that number immediately.”

(With ANI inputs)