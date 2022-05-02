Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging in parts of city
bengaluru news

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging in parts of city

Several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, were battered by the downpour.
Image shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.
Updated on May 02, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

In a big respite from the scorching heat, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, but it also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The roads in Jayadeva hospital junction in the Karnataka capital have been water-logged, causing a traffic snarl.

Areas affected by waterlogging, power interruption in Bengaluru

Several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, were battered by the downpour. Okalipuram underpass in the Silicon Valley of India has been waterlogged, following which the traffic was interrupted for almost three hours, news agency ANI reported.

RELATED STORIES

The thunder and lightning also caused power interruption in several areas. A total of 32 electric poles had fallen in the Chandapura division, 12 poles were damaged in KR Puram, and one transformer failed in the Kengeri division.

Rainfall predictions for other states

Meanwhile, the weather department on Sunday predicted rainfall with gusty winds with a speed reaching 40-50 kmph over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days. “Isolated heavy rainfall” over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during May 2-4; and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 3-4 has also been predicted.

Respite from heatwave predicted

Over the last few days, the mercury in several states leapt to 46-47 degrees Celsius as the torrid heatwave gripped the nation. However, according to the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is expected to get the much-needed relief over the next three days as maximum temperatures across northwest and east India are expected to drop by 2-4 degrees over the next three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
waterlogging.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP