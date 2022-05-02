Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging in parts of city

In a big respite from the scorching heat, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, but it also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The roads in Jayadeva hospital junction in the Karnataka capital have been water-logged, causing a traffic snarl.

Areas affected by waterlogging, power interruption in Bengaluru

Several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, were battered by the downpour. Okalipuram underpass in the Silicon Valley of India has been waterlogged, following which the traffic was interrupted for almost three hours, news agency ANI reported.

The thunder and lightning also caused power interruption in several areas. A total of 32 electric poles had fallen in the Chandapura division, 12 poles were damaged in KR Puram, and one transformer failed in the Kengeri division.

Rainfall predictions for other states

Meanwhile, the weather department on Sunday predicted rainfall with gusty winds with a speed reaching 40-50 kmph over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days. “Isolated heavy rainfall” over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during May 2-4; and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 3-4 has also been predicted.

Respite from heatwave predicted

Over the last few days, the mercury in several states leapt to 46-47 degrees Celsius as the torrid heatwave gripped the nation. However, according to the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is expected to get the much-needed relief over the next three days as maximum temperatures across northwest and east India are expected to drop by 2-4 degrees over the next three days.

