Here is how the BMTC is planning for buses to go conductor-less soon

A bus without a conductor is unheard of. However, it will soon be the reality for Bengaluru's BMTC buses. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is reportedly planning to make its buses conductor-less from next year onwards on a pilot-basis, a report from a leading daily.

Bengaluru's public transport system is moving into the digital arena with the introduction of digital passes and tickets being the latest venture by BMTC. This is also said to help achieve the aim of conductor-less buses.

BMTC's Managing Director reportedly said that the corporation is planning to finalise a tender on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) soon, which will fast-track the process for making buses go conductor-less very soon. He also told TOI that the Central government is also encouraging the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) to go conductor-less.

Removing conductors from BMTC's fleet of 6,600 buses will save the nearly bankrupt corporation about Rs. 25 crores to Rs. 30 crores a month, however, will it affect thousands of men to be out of a job?

To this, the BMTC MD has told TOI that Bengaluru should have at least 12,000 buses, but only 5,500 are running currently. Therefore, the BMTC will soon need more staff to manage and run the show when the additional buses are added to the fleet. Moreover, he also assured that conductors will still be needed at bus stops and bus terminals for ticket-checking, even though they won’t be deployed inside buses.

The MD said that conductor-less buses are possible with the latest technology, and this technology will first be tested on a pilot basis in BMTC's 800 Volvo buses, as most AC bus users are already familiar with cashless transactions. The technology will then be extended to all buses in a phased manner.

The managing director also said that the corporation is currently spending nearly 60% of its revenue on operational costs, including salaries and incentives for the staff, amid soaring diesel prices.

“It will be easier to introduce conductor-less buses once we introduce smart card-based ticketing. We will facilitate tap-to-pay fare in all buses. Those who don’t have smart cards/mobile ticketing/national common mobility card will have to pay a flat fare to the driver. Those opting for cashless facilities will get a discount. So more passengers are likely to opt for it,” BMTC Managing Director told TOI.

The BMTC had introduced Pushpak buses in the late 1990s that didn’t have conductors. However, it was scrapped soon after, as drivers had to juggle both issuing tickets and navigating through traffic-stricken roads, which caused some accidents.

Nevertheless, officials are optimistic that history will not repeat itself. “We now have advanced technologies like radio-frequency identification (RFID) card readers, video surveillance and monitoring, passenger information/counting systems, etc. Overall, cashless transactions in the city have also increased after demonetisation,” a BMTC official told TOI.

BMTC is also said to deploy 1,000 mini buses without conductors.