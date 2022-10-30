Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Here's an estimate on footfall at Bengaluru airport terminal 2 when ops begin

Here's an estimate on footfall at Bengaluru airport terminal 2 when ops begin

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 01:14 PM IST

The latest terminal 2 will start with exclusive domestic operations and is expected to serve around 25 million people every year.

According to the report, international operations will also begin at terminal 2 in the year 2023.(Bengaluruairport.com)
According to the report, international operations will also begin at terminal 2 in the year 2023.(Bengaluruairport.com)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The operation at Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 is set to begin by December, as per a report by The Times of India. The latest terminal 2 will start with exclusive domestic operations and is expected to serve around 25 million people every year. According to the report, international operations will also begin at terminal 2 in the year 2023.

“Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will have a second terminal that is expected to see a footfall of around 25 million every year. We are preparing to open it for passengers by the end of December. By next year, terminal 2 will also see international passengers boarding and arriving. The second phase construction of terminal 2 is in progress,” an official from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was quoted as saying. The report also highlighted that the latest terminal will have 22 entry and exit gates and nine baggage claim belts in it.

Karnataka minister Sudhakar earlier said that the new terminal is built based on a theme that showcases the ethos of Bengaluru as the garden city of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the second terminal on November 11. K Sudhakar took to social media and wrote, “Do have a look at the beautiful Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Sri @narendramodi on 11th November. Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city.”

Along with terminal 2, PM Modi will also inaugurate 108-foot Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport which is named as the ‘statue of prosperity".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out