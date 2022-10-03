Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / How a Twitter user helped fix a Bengaluru airport signboard error

How a Twitter user helped fix a Bengaluru airport signboard error

Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:05 PM IST

The team of Bengaluru airport responded swiftly and fixed the error.

A Twitter named Shub Nudi shared an image where the Kannada spelling of ‘International’ was written with an error(Twitter)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The residents of Bengaluru have been demanding to prioritise Kannada language in signboards at all railway stations, metro stations and even at the airport in the city. After many protests from pro-Kannada activists, many signboards used local language to direct the public. Recently, however, a passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru spotted a mistake in a signboard, and asked the airport authorities to fix it. The team of Bengaluru airport responded swiftly and fixed the error.

On September 24, a user named Shub Nudi shared an image where the Kannada spelling of ‘International’ was written with an error. He tagged the airport authorities and wrote, “Hello @BLRAirport, please hire proper translators for Kannada on boards. Not Google translator. The correct word for 'International' is ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ. Not ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ!(Sic)”

After the Tweet went viral all over, the airport authorities have fixed the mentioned error in the signboards. On Saturday, a post on the official Twitter handle read, “Hello @shub_nudi, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Our operations team has corrected the signages and please find the images attached of the same.(Sic)”

The Twitterati thanked the operations team of Bengaluru airport for the fix. While a user wrote, “Not bad addressed issue within 7 days of reporting. Well done @BLRAirport and @shub_nudi(Sic)”, another user said, “Great to know that you listen to people voice(Sic)”

However, Shub who raised the issue with the Bengaluru airport team too received accolades from the netizens. A user jokingly said, “Please give @shub_nudi a year of free lounge access for this!(Sic)”

Monday, October 03, 2022
