I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Cong leader Parameshwara alleges
Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.
The former Karnataka Home Minister and Karnataka Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Bengaluru. "I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple. I have been a legislator, Minister, was number two (Deputy CM) in this state, but I was not allowed inside the temple...they stopped me (outside) and brought mangala- arati there itself," Parameshwara said.
He said, "mangala- arati is brought to me, but I'm not allowed to go near god and take mangala- arati, they bring it outside to prevent me from entering the temple...such a system exists even today in this society, what can I say...."
Parameshwara was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving KPCC chief and has a PhD in plant physiology from the Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.
Wondering whether equality exists in the society in a true sense, Parameshwara said to ponder for a moment what would have happened, if there was no constitution, no reservation. "...even a dog can go and drink water in a pond, but a Dalit cannot touch water in tank or a pond, such a system exists even today...there are many such cases..." he alleged.
-
Alert sounded after bird flu outbreak in Bihar’s Supaul
A high alert has been sounded in Bihar's Supaul district following an outbreak of bird flu at Chhapkahi village in the district on Thursday. Officials said the presence of avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed after the specimen of a duckling was sent to Bhopal's Institute of Virology on March 31 for testing. Supaul district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that he has directed the animal husbandry department to contain the spread of infection.
-
BJP team to visit Bengal’s Hanskhali to look into alleged gang-rape
Kolkata: A Bharatiya Janata Party fact-finding team will on Friday visit Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, where a 14-year-old girl died hours after she was allegedly gang-raped. The girl's family alleged she was gang-raped on April 4 and hurriedly cremated without a post-mortem. Member of Parliament Rekha Verma, who is a member of the team, claimed such incidents were repeatedly taking place in the state, where the chief minister is a woman.
-
Delhi Covid schools guidelines expected today amid fresh surge: 10 points
Delhi is seeing an upward trend in Covid cases yet again after the city recorded a drop in the tally over the last few weeks. On Thursday, the national capital registered 325 new patients, the highest since March 3. Here are the top updates on Delhi Covid cases: 1. Across India, an average of 1,000 Covid cases have been recorded since March-end. But a surge in Delhi and Mumbai have caught the attention.
-
BJP in election mode as Amit Shah likely to visit tribal-dominated areas in May
Just a few days after Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda's visit to Sawai Madhopur keeping an eye on eastern Rajasthan ahead of next year's state polls, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Dungarpur and Banswara in the first week of May with an aim to strengthen the party cadre in the tribal-dominated southern swathes. Nadda is also expected to soon visit Ajmer and Kota.
-
15 more children get infected in Gautam Budh Nagar within a day, experts advise caution
The number is slightly lower in Uttar Pradesh--21%. On Wednesday, 33 cases were reported, of which 10 were children, and 20 cases were reported on Tuesday, of which eight were children, shows the data. Though the rate of infection in children is higher than ever before in Gautam Budh Nagar, doctors and health experts are against the closure of schools which might cause unnecessary panic among parents.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics