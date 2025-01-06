IIM-Bangalore student found dead on campus day after birthday celebration: Report

A 29-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), was found dead on the hostel premises early Sunday morning, shortly after celebrating his birthday with friends. Security personnel found Patel unconscious on the hostel lawn. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to a Times of India report, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a second-year Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) student from Gujarat, had recently secured a job at a fashion e-commerce firm and was set to begin his career on Monday. His sudden death has left the campus community in shock.

Security personnel found Patel unconscious on the hostel lawn around 6.30 am and promptly informed senior staff. Despite the immediate arrival of a medical team and attempts at resuscitation, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, the report added.

Preliminary findings suggest Patel may have accidentally fallen from the second floor of the hostel building while heading to his room late at night. Authorities noted minor bruises on his body but no significant injuries that would point to foul play. Police stated there was no indication of suicide, such as a note or other evidence, and his friends confirmed he had not expressed distress, the report further added.

According to hostelmates, Patel had spent the evening celebrating his birthday with a small group of friends.

The exact circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. Authorities are awaiting the arrival of his family from Gujarat before filing an official case.

IIM-B statement

IIM-B released a statement mourning the loss: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a student from our PGP 2023-25 batch. He was a promising individual and a valued member of the IIM-B community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”