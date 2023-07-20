IMD paints Karnataka in dark blue, predicts ‘widespread' rain

Heavy rain is expected over parts of Karnataka for the next few days, weather agencies said on Wednesday. The southern state has been witnessing rain, especially in the coastal districts since the start of the month, where severe waterlogging, inundation and flooding have been witnessed.

In a map released on Wednesday, the IMD painted the whole state a dark blue, indicating widespread rain on Sunday, till 8:30am on Monday. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

In a map released on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) painted the whole state a dark blue, indicating widespread rain on Sunday, till 8:30am on Monday. From Thursday to Sunday morning, it indicated “fairly widespread” rain over most of the state, and “widespread” rain for coastal districts, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted widespread heavy rain with thunderstorms over Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Gadag, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The centre said rainfall distribution over Karnataka was “fairly widespread”, with Sulagodu and Honnetalu from Shivamogga, and Amate from Belagavi being the top three places that received the most rainfall in the past 24 hours. Belagavi district also saw heavy downpour on Wednesday, with fifty villages in Khanapur taluk cut off from nearby towns.

Visuals of flooding in Belagavi were also shared on social media. Hindustan Times could not verify the video independently.

