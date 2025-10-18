Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    In chain snatching attack, two men rob women, chop fingers in Bengaluru: Report

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:01 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Bengaluru police said the two women were confronted by two men on a motorcycle, identified as Praveen and Yogananda, who attempted to snatch their gold chains. (iStockphoto)
    Bengaluru police said the two women were confronted by two men on a motorcycle, identified as Praveen and Yogananda, who attempted to snatch their gold chains. (iStockphoto)

    CCTV footage from Bengaluru revealed the shocking attack on the two women as they were returning from a Ganesh festival orchestra.

    In a shocking case, Bengaluru police have arrested two men accused of assaulting and robbing two women last month, an attack that left one victim with two fingers chopped off. Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has now come to light, capturing the sequence of events.

    ALSO READ | Industrialist Harsh Goenka hails Bengaluru's Terminal 2 as ‘masterpiece,’ Here's what he said

    The assault took place on September 13, when friends Usha and Varalakshmi were walking home after attending a Ganesh festival orchestra, said a report by the NDTV. Police said the duo were confronted by two men on a motorcycle, identified as Praveen and Yogananda, who attempted to snatch their gold chains.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru contractors issue ultimatum to Karnataka government over unpaid bills and protest plans: Report

    While Usha immediately handed over her chain out of fear, Varalakshmi’s resistance reportedly enraged one of the assailants. Yogananda then struck her hand with a machete, severing two fingers before escaping with 55 grams of gold jewellery, said the report.

    After several weeks of investigation, a special police team tracked down and arrested both suspects. Officers recovered 74 grams of stolen ornaments along with the weapon used in the attack.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line trains to run every 12 minutes by year-end: Report

    Police revealed that Yogananda, who has previous criminal involvements including a murder case, had fled Karnataka after the crime and travelled across Puducherry, Mumbai, and Goa before being apprehended in his native village, Marasinganahalli.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/In Chain Snatching Attack, Two Men Rob Women, Chop Fingers In Bengaluru: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes