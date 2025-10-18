In chain snatching attack, two men rob women, chop fingers in Bengaluru: Report

In a shocking case, Bengaluru police have arrested two men accused of assaulting and robbing two women last month, an attack that left one victim with two fingers chopped off. Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has now come to light, capturing the sequence of events.

The assault took place on September 13, when friends Usha and Varalakshmi were walking home after attending a Ganesh festival orchestra, said a report by the NDTV. Police said the duo were confronted by two men on a motorcycle, identified as Praveen and Yogananda, who attempted to snatch their gold chains.

While Usha immediately handed over her chain out of fear, Varalakshmi’s resistance reportedly enraged one of the assailants. Yogananda then struck her hand with a machete, severing two fingers before escaping with 55 grams of gold jewellery, said the report.

After several weeks of investigation, a special police team tracked down and arrested both suspects. Officers recovered 74 grams of stolen ornaments along with the weapon used in the attack.

Police revealed that Yogananda, who has previous criminal involvements including a murder case, had fled Karnataka after the crime and travelled across Puducherry, Mumbai, and Goa before being apprehended in his native village, Marasinganahalli.