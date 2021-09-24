In further relaxations, Karnataka allows schools to function 5 days a week; cinema halls can open at 100% capacity

The Karnataka government on Friday announced further relaxations to the state’s Covid-19 restrictions, declaring that schools for classes 6-12 can now function for five days a week. Additionally, places such as cinema halls and auditoriums will be allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity, the government said.

“Classes from 6th to 12th standard permitted to operate for five days a week, at full strength, in districts with positivity rate of less than 1 per cent. Strict surveillance to continue at border posts in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra,” news agency ANI reported, citing a statement from the Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

“From October 1, Cinema halls, auditoriums can operate at 100 per cent audience strength though at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and strict adherence to protocols will be mandatory,” the order further stated, adding that pubs will be allowed to reopen from October 3.

Night curfew shall continue to be implemented across the state, from 10pm to 5am, from September 25, the government said.

The relaxations were decided in a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bommai, which was also attended by medical education minister Dr Sudhakar K, who also holds the health and family portfolio. Revenue minister R Ashoka, chief secretary P Ravikumar, additional chief secretary and development commissioner Vandita Sharma and other senior officials also attended the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

On Friday, 789 people tested positive for the viral illness in the southern state, while 23 more lives were lost due to it, a health department bulletin showed. The day also saw 1050 discharges. With this, Karnataka’s cumulative infection tally has risen to 2,971,833, including 2,920,792 recoveries, 37,706 related fatalities and 13,306 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of fresh infections at 285, while it also logged 273 recoveries and eight deaths.

