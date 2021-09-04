Karnataka Covid rules to be relaxed? Minister gives a timeline

Karnataka law minister JC Madhuswamy said on Saturday chief minister Basavaraja Bommai will take a decision over easing Covid-19 restrictions in a couple of days as the state’s infection tally rose to 29,53,064 and the death toll to 37,380. “We have not taken any decision yet. After consultation with DCs of those villages which are still under Covid-19 restrictions, the CM will take the decision and announce it within one or two days,” Madhuswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka chief minister Bommai said the government is yet to consider reopening schools for classes 1 to 5 and that guidelines will be issued once again to restrict organising large-scale events and rallies, in view of the violation of Covid-19 protocols. "We will see how things will function with classes 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions," Bommai told reporters in response to a question on reopening school for classes 1-5.

The government has already allowed the reopening of schools for students from classes 9 to 12 since August 23, and classes 6,7 and 8 will reopen from September 6.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to impose anight curfew from 9pm to 5am and the weekend curfew from 9pm on Friday till 5am in the Dakshina Kannada district till September 13. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra issued an order on Wednesday, saying essential services will be allowed during the curfew and the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 2pm.

According to a health department bulletin, Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent, the bulletin also showed.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of Covid-19 cases at 319, as the city reported eight deaths, the highest in the state. Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru Urban with 232 cases, Udupi 150, Mysuru 86 and Hassan 81, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district has the most number of positive cases at 12,38,834, followed by Mysuru with 176,344 and Tumakuru with 119,370 infections. Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada, which reported four fatalities, and two in Uttara Kannada.