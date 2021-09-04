Will Karnataka reopen schools for classes 1-5? CM Bommai answers

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that his government has still not considered reopening schools for students of classes 1 to 5 amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. Since August 23, the Karnataka government has allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to return to schools after a gap of five months in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate is below 2 per cent. On the other hand, students of classes 6 to 8 will be able to resume physical classes from September 6.

“No, we have not considered it yet (reopening schools for classes 1-5). We will see how things will function with classes 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions,” chief minister Bommai said while addressing a press conference.

Bommai earlier pointed out that children were facing a lot of problems during online mode such as communication and internet issues, while in physical classes, they could interact with teachers in a better way. He also urged students, teachers and other school staff members to adhere to all Covid-19 related protocols upon reopening of schools.

Till now, Karnataka has recorded nearly 3 million cases, 2,897,254 recoveries and 37,380 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. On Friday, 1,220 people were detected as Covid-19 positive while 19 more patients died and 1,175 were discharged. The active cases in the state stand at 18,404, according to the health department’s bulletin. Karnataka is one of the worst-hit states from the pandemic apart from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

Amid fears of the third Covid-19 wave, Karnataka has been seeing large-scale events, rallies linked to political parties taking place in recent days despite the restrictions imposed. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under fire for organising the “Jan Ashirwad Yatras” across the state, which has led to a large gathering of people and with gross violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

During Saturday’s press conference, chief minister Bommai also said the government will “once again announce guidelines” for such large-scale events, adding only a few of them have taken place till now.

(With PTI inputs)