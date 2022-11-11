Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / In Karnataka, PM Modi unveils 108-ft tall Kempegowda's ‘Statue of Prosperity’

In Karnataka, PM Modi unveils 108-ft tall Kempegowda's ‘Statue of Prosperity’

bengaluru news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 01:05 PM IST

With the unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda, Bengaluru sees a new record.

A 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

In Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 108-feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Bengaluru airport. The inauguration of the 'Statue of Prosperity' has been one of the key highlights of PM Modi's visit to the state, which goes to polls next year.

The unveiling of the statue comes hours after the first Vande Bharat Express in the south India - on the Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru route - was flagged off by the Prime Minister. This the fifth Vande Bharat train to be launched in the country.

A video tweeted by the BJP's Karnataka unit showed PM Modi unveiling the statue. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was seen standing next to him. Kempegowda is widely revered as the "founder" of Bengaluru. As his statue is revealed, the city has now registered a new record.

"A matter of pride for us that Statue of Prosperity is the first & tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city as per World Book of Records. An apt tribute to #Bengaluru's founder N. Kempegowda. Standing at 108ft, it symbolises his vision of a Global City. (sic)," the Chief Minister tweeted earlier this week, ahead of Prime Minisiter Modi's visit to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
pm modi bengaluru karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP