In mysterious discovery, human skull, bones found near Bengaluru apartment complex

It was an ordinary day in Bengaluru when residents of an apartment complex, engaged in the routine task of cleaning a percolation pit, suddenly found their mundane chore taking a troubling turn. Contractors hired to clean the pits reportedly found human remains, including a skull and bones, a report by The Hindu said. Human skull and bones found in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)(AFP)

The incident occurred on Monday at the Credence Flora apartment complex in Begur. Skariya John, the president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) had hired workers to clean a percolation pit in the Mico Layout apartment after they had stopped functioning properly, where they discovered a human skull and bones.

John registered a complaint at the Begur police station, and officials reportedly filed a case of unnatural death in connection with the discovery. The unidentified remains have now been sent to the forensics for examination.

Authorities are awaiting results of the same, which may shed light on the identity and age of the deceased.

According to John’s complaint, there were as many as 16 percolation pits on the property. During the clean up, workers unexpectedly came by the human remains in one of the pits and immediately alerted John, who then contacted the police, the report said.

Based on the condition of the skull, the death likely occurred many years ago, a police officer told the publication, adding that it was surprising that no one had discovered the remains earlier.

John also spoke to the media regarding the matter and said that the pits had become unusable, prompting notices from authorities, which led the RWA to initiate the cleaning process to restore them.

