Surprise raid at Bengaluru's central prison reveals Kasuri methi, glue sticks, other banned items

From chillums to Chinese cigarettes, scissors to spicy kasuri methi, a surprise raid by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on Monday uncovered an eclectic collection of unauthorized possessions. The Parappana Agrahara central prison, Bengaluru.

In a four-hour sweep of the central prison’s VIP security barracks A and B, officials stumbled upon a horde of contraband items from lighters, gutka, trimmers, knives, iron rods and ganja fillers to tobacco brands and even glue sticks, because why not?

The undercover party was hosted by officers from multiple wings of the CCB, including the Special Enquiry, Organised Crime, Women Protection, and Economic Offences units, a Deccan Herald report noted.

Interestingly, a psychologist assigned to treat inmates triggered the surprise raid. Navyashree K M, 33, who was working at the hospital wing of the prison, was intercepted by a Karnataka State Industrial Security Force officer last week for allegedly trying to smuggle a mobile phone inside. It was also found that she was not acting alone - her partner in crime, Srujan, was also nabbed shortly afterwards.

Police also said they planted a decoy inside the prison to prep for the raid, and gathered intel before striking, the report stated.

When asked how they plan to prevent these items from getting inside the prison in the future, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the prisons aren't directly under their control — but promised better coordination with the Prisons Department moving forward, the report added.

Notably, this is the second such raid at the Parappana Agrahara in a month.