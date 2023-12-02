close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / IND vs AUS T20: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend its timings on Dec 3. Details

IND vs AUS T20: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend its timings on Dec 3. Details

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 02, 2023 02:54 PM IST

The BMRCL has announced the extension of metro timings till 11.45pm on Sunday for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy stadium.

The fifth T20 match between India and Australia is scheduled at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday and the Namma Metro advised the cricket fans to use the metro train to commute to the stadium. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has also announced the extension of metro timings till 11.45pm on Sunday.

IND vs AUS fifth T20: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend its timings on Dec 3(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
IND vs AUS fifth T20: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend its timings on Dec 3(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

In an announcement, BMRCL read, “In view of the T-20 Cricket match being held in Bangalore on 3rd December 2023, BMRCL will be extending the train services up to 11.45 PM leaving from the four terminal metro stations on Purple Line & Green Line.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read - 300 startups initiated at Bengaluru Tech Summit: Karnataka min Priyank Kharge

The one-time buy paper tickets will also be available at all metro stations on Sunday which are designed especially for those who travel to MG Road and Cubbon Park stations to watch cricket match at Chinnaswamy stadium. “Also, return journey paper tickets would be made available for sale at all the Metro Stations on 3rd December, 2023 from 2.00 PM onwards. These paper tickets are valid for a single journey up to the closure of extended services of the day, originating only at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro Station to any other Metro Station, on the same day of issue from 8.00 PM onwards,” read the announcement further.

Earlier during the world cup matches too, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro extended its timings as people from all corners of the city use metro as convenient public transport to reach Chinnaswamy stadium, which is in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, the QR ticketing facility will be available where commuters can virtually buy a single and group tickets through WhatsApp bot without having to stand in the queue.

To benefit the groups and families travelling in Namma Metro, BMRCL recently introduced QR group ticketing system to avoid long queues at the ticket counters in metro stations. This facility has been made available starting from November 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out