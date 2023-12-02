IND vs AUS T20: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend its timings on Dec 3. Details

The fifth T20 match between India and Australia is scheduled at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday and the Namma Metro advised the cricket fans to use the metro train to commute to the stadium. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has also announced the extension of metro timings till 11.45pm on Sunday. IND vs AUS fifth T20: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend its timings on Dec 3(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

In an announcement, BMRCL read, “In view of the T-20 Cricket match being held in Bangalore on 3rd December 2023, BMRCL will be extending the train services up to 11.45 PM leaving from the four terminal metro stations on Purple Line & Green Line.”

The one-time buy paper tickets will also be available at all metro stations on Sunday which are designed especially for those who travel to MG Road and Cubbon Park stations to watch cricket match at Chinnaswamy stadium. “Also, return journey paper tickets would be made available for sale at all the Metro Stations on 3rd December, 2023 from 2.00 PM onwards. These paper tickets are valid for a single journey up to the closure of extended services of the day, originating only at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro Station to any other Metro Station, on the same day of issue from 8.00 PM onwards,” read the announcement further.

Earlier during the world cup matches too, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro extended its timings as people from all corners of the city use metro as convenient public transport to reach Chinnaswamy stadium, which is in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, the QR ticketing facility will be available where commuters can virtually buy a single and group tickets through WhatsApp bot without having to stand in the queue.

To benefit the groups and families travelling in Namma Metro, BMRCL recently introduced QR group ticketing system to avoid long queues at the ticket counters in metro stations. This facility has been made available starting from November 16.