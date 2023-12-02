300 startups initiated at Bengaluru Tech Summit: Karnataka min Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) witnessed the initiation of 300 startups and spotlighted the innovation ecosystem. Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge(ANI)

The 26th BTS, which commenced on November 29 and ended on December 1, has seen the participation of 45 countries, said the minister.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read - 21-year-old PhD student in Bengaluru's IISC dies by suicide

"45 countries actively participated in the 26th BTS. With a roster boasting 401 speakers, the event attracted over 18,597 business visitors, fostering an environment ripe for collaboration. Noteworthy achievements include the launch of 37 new projects, 427 successful B2B meetings, and 1,981 impactful B2B virtual meetings," said Priyank Kharge.

He said that academic institutions played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse on the summit.

"The summit also spotlighted the innovation ecosystem, witnessing the initiation of 300 startups. Academic institutions, particularly engineering colleges, played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse. This summit stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit propelling the tech industry forward," the minister said.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, hosted by the Department of IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka, and Software Technology Parks of India, Bengaluru, was a convergence of tech luminaries, startups, investors, and research labs from over45 countries

The grand inauguration on November 26 witnessed the presence of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, among other dignitaries.

International luminaries like Bagdat Mussin of Kazakhstan and Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Micro Devices, added a global perspective to the event.

The event featured stalwarts of the Indian industry, including Rishad Premji, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and others, contributing their insights to the summit's diverse spectrum.BTS 2023 offered a rich array of activities, including a Multi-Track Conference on IT and electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups and biotech, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, Awards ceremonies, quizzes, and much more.