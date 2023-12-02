A 21-year-old student, who is pursuing PhD in Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) died by suicide, said news agency PTI. The incident has shocked the staff and students of the IISc, and the institute paid condolences to the family of the deceased. 21 year old PhD student in Bengaluru's IISC dies by suicide

According to the report, the student allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of IISc building on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, which went in vain, and doctors declared him dead. Bengaluru police are trying to recover the suicide note if any and nothing has been found yet. The reason for the decision of the student is yet to be ascertained.

The parents of the deceased have been informed about the incident and the body will be handed over to them after the postmortem.

In a condolence letter, the management of IISc said, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of a student, who was pursuing Integrated PhD at the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit (SSCU), by suicide on 1 December. We express our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends. We are committed to ensuring that the IISc campus is a safe and inclusive space for everyone.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290