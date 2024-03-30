IndiGo commences direct flights between Bengaluru, Bali

In good news for flyers and travel enthusiasts, low-cost airline IndiGo has further boosted international connectivity by commencing its direct flight between Karnataka capital Bengaluru and Bali, Indonesia, on Friday. Bali is the airline's second destination within Indonesia, after Jakarta. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The private carrier had announced last month in a press release that it will add a daily direct flight between the tech hub and Denpasar in Bali from March 29 onwards. Bali is the airline's second destination within Indonesia, after Jakarta.

“IndiGo, India's preferred airline, is all set to commence operations from Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia, effective March 29, 2024,” The carrier had said.

This daily flight is set to cater to the surge in Indian tourists travelling to Bali, and it will make Denpasar the 33rd international and 119th overall destination to join the airline's 6E network, it said in a statement.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Global Sales Head, said, “We are extremely excited to announce Denpasar (the main hub of the Indonesian province of Bali) as the newest international destination to join the 6E network. With a hassle-free visa process, Bali has become a preferred destination for tourists.”

“With the launch of these new flights, we aim to not only strengthen the ties between India and Indonesia but also promote tourism and foster potential business collaborations,” He added.

Here is the flight schedule:

Flight 6E 1605: Scheduled to take off from Bengaluru at 12:05 am, and land in Denpasar at 10:20 am.

Flight 6E 1606: Flying back from Denpasar to the Karnataka capital, this flight will take off at 11:20 am and reach Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at around 3:15 pm.