Indigo launches daily flights along Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi route from August 1: Report

Private carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi, set to commence operations from August 1. The airline plans to operate the Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi flight six times a week, providing a convenient gateway for Indian travellers to explore Abu Dhabi and beyond through IndiGo's extensive network, The Hindu reported. The new flight, designated as 6E 1438, will depart from Bengaluru at 9:25 pm daily except Tuesdays and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 11:30 pm. (AFP File Photo)

In addition to catering to Indian travellers, IndiGo aims to attract international tourists to Bengaluru, highlighting the city's rich heritage and historical landmarks. The new flight, designated as 6E 1438, will depart from Bengaluru at 9:25 pm daily except Tuesdays and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 11:30 pm, the report stated.

Conversely, flight 6E 1439 will depart from Abu Dhabi daily except Wednesdays at 12:30 am, landing in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 5:45 am. This bi-directional service aims to accommodate both business and leisure travellers, enhancing connectivity between the Silicon Valley of India and the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

With the launch of this route, IndiGo has increased its weekly flights to 75 across 10 cities in India. “Bengaluru is the tenth city on the IndiGo network to offer direct flights between Abu Dhabi and India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo offers 75 weekly frequencies to Abu Dhabi and over 220 to the UAE,” IndiGo's Global Sales Head, Vinay Malhotra, said, as quoted by the publication.