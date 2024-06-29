 Two dengue-related deaths suspected in Bengaluru; BBMP chief calls for ‘micro plan’: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Two dengue-related deaths suspected in Bengaluru; BBMP chief calls for ‘micro plan’: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 29, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Bengaluru reports two suspected dengue deaths, prompting health audits as cases rise in the city.

Two suspected deaths from dengue were reported in Bengaluru on Friday, June 28, amidst a rising number of cases in the city. One death occurred within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, while the other was outside its jurisdiction, The Hindu reported.

The BBMP Health Commissioner said these are currently suspected cases, pending confirmation after the death audits scheduled for today, i.e., Saturday, June 29.

Health officials provided initial details: an elderly person from BBMP limits passed away in a city hospital, and a senior citizen residing outside BBMP limits also died, both suspected due to dengue-related complications. The deaths are under scrutiny pending official audits by the health department.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, the BBMP Health Commissioner, clarified that these are currently suspected cases, pending confirmation after the death audits scheduled for today, i.e., Saturday, June 29. These potential fatalities would mark the first dengue-related deaths in Bengaluru this year, contrasting with five reported deaths across Karnataka, including Hassan, Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Haveri, the publication stated.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has recorded 1,530 confirmed dengue cases from January 1 to June 28. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, recently diagnosed with dengue himself, spearheaded a "Dry Day" campaign urging residents to eliminate stagnant water breeding grounds for mosquitoes. He emphasized the need for micro-level plans, house-to-house surveys, and awareness drives, including using autorickshaws equipped with public address systems in high-risk areas, the report added.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Two dengue-related deaths suspected in Bengaluru; BBMP chief calls for 'micro plan': Report
Follow Us On