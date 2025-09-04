Infosys tweaks shuttle bus timings at Bengaluru campus, cites traffic woes

In a move aimed at easing evening commute struggles, Infosys has revised its internal bus departure schedule at its sprawling Electronic City campus in Bengaluru. The changes, effective from September 1, came after employees voiced concerns over extended travel times during peak traffic hours. This change at Infosys' Bengaluru campus aims to reduce travel times during peak hours, responding to employee feedback about long delays.(Reuters)

According to an internal communication, the IT services giant has shifted its two evening departure slots to 4 pm and 6 pm, scrapping the earlier 5:30 pm departure which had become increasingly unpopular due to traffic delays. The morning routes remain unchanged, with buses continuing to arrive at 8 am and 9 am.

“As we continue to review bus transport operations for further enhancements, we have been witnessing increased travel time in our evening departures, especially the 5:30 PM departures. We have been receiving feedback too, regarding the inconvenience due to traffic woes and thereby reaching home late,” the internal email stated.

“In keeping with this, and in our efforts to de-congest the roads at peak time, we shall be rescheduling our departure timings from campus effective 01 September 2025. We shall continue to have 2 departures from the campus,” it added.

Employees had flagged the evening congestion as a major pain point, often resulting in travel times exceeding 90 minutes. Many said the delays were impacting their ability to attend critical client calls - especially with teams in the US - once they got home.

While the company cited heavy traffic as the official reason for the timing update, employees believed the shift is also a strategic attempt to boost post-commute productivity, a report by The Times of India said.

Infosys has also reminded staff that seat bookings for office commutes remain mandatory via the MoveInSync app and has urged them to cancel in advance if not travelling.