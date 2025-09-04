61-year-old man dies after parking dispute outside Bengaluru hospital, two arrested: Report

A 61-year-old man lost his life early Wednesday morning following a heated argument over parking outside a private hospital on Deve Gowda Road in RT Nagar, Bengaluru. A 61-year-old man was killed in Bengaluru following a parking dispute.(Shutterstock)

The victim has been identified as Syed Nisar Ahmed, who had come to the hospital around 1:30 am with his son and son-in-law for a medical consultation. Ahmed, a resident of Kauser Nagar, was suffering from paralysis and breathing issues, and was unable to walk without assistance, The Hindu reported.

As the family approached the hospital, they found a scooter blocking their car’s path. The vehicle reportedly belonged to Abdul Shariff, 30, a delivery executive from Hebbal, who was standing nearby with his friend Tehreen Fathima, 26. Ahmed’s son requested them to move the two-wheeler to make space for their car.

What began as a minor request quickly escalated into an argument. In the scuffle that followed, Shariff allegedly pushed Ahmed to the ground. Ahmed’s son, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted and suffered a ligament injury.

Ahmed was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him. Though the exact cause of death is still being determined, doctors suspect he may have suffered a cardiac arrest due to the stress, said the report.

Bystanders managed to detain the accused and handed them over to the police. A case has been filed under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Both Shariff and Fathima have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

