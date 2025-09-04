'Naanu Kannada...': How a Mumbaikar's efforts in Bengaluru won hearts and free drinks

A heartwarming story of a Mumbai man learning Kannada in Bengaluru has gone viral online, with netizens calling it a “wholesome moment.” A simple gesture drew cheers from the Kannadigas, who welcomed the newcomer to their table, ordered shots, and even paid for his drinks. (Representational Image)(Shutterstock)

The incident was shared by a Bengaluru resident who took a university friend, recently shifted from Mumbai, to a popular city pub. During the outing, the friend, who has been in Bengaluru for only a month, introduced himself to a group of locals with the words “Naanu Kannada kalithaidini” (I’m learning Kannada).

The simple gesture drew cheers from the Kannadigas, who welcomed the newcomer to their table, ordered shots, and even paid for his drinks. Conversations quickly flowed, ranging from life and love to Formula 1 and cricket.

Some of the locals, who included businessmen, a salon owner from Kengeri, and marine engineers, also made the effort to speak in Hindi occasionally. One even offered the Mumbai student a free haircut and photoshoot, while others taught him a few Kannada slang words.

The resident, who had initially been nervous about whether her friend would enjoy the city, said she was relieved to see him embrace Bengaluru with ease. According to her, he learns two to three new Kannada words daily, uses them correctly, and frequently asks for translations. “He’s just chilling now peacefully. I’m so happy,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the experience, she added that people who make the effort to engage with local culture are rewarded with richer experiences. “When I was younger on Twitter I’d keep telling people to assimilate, but now I realise those who want to be close-minded will remain so. For people who make the effort, it only enriches their life,” she observed.

The story quickly resonated with social media users, who responded with comments like “Too wholesome,” “Big hug to ur friend,” and “Such a wholesome moment for you and your friend! I really wish this tweet reaches many folks!”

