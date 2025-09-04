Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Do you know Kannada?’: Siddaramaiah's comment to President Droupadi Murmu stirs controversy

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:01 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remark during President Droupadi Murmu's visit has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from BJP leaders.

A remark made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Mysuru has sparked political controversy, with BJP leaders accusing the CM of disrespect and politicising language.

President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on her arrival in Mysuru on Monday.(@rashtrapatibhvn X)
President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on her arrival in Mysuru on Monday.(@rashtrapatibhvn X)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's new civic body to set up border towers for city corporations, says DK Shivakumar: Report

During a public event in the southern city, Siddaramaiah reportedly asked President Murmu if she understood Kannada, the state’s official language. The question, though brief, drew sharp criticism from the opposition, who called it inappropriate and insulting to the President - the First Citizen of India.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, son of former CM BS Yediyurappa, posted a strong statement on social media, saying Siddaramaiah’s remark “reeked of arrogance, condescension and political posturing”.

ALSO READ | ‘Behaving like pomeranian dog’: Karnataka BJP MLA booked for remarks against woman IPS officer

“This is no way to treat a guest to our State, let alone the First Citizen of Bharat. Such behaviour insults Karnataka’s tradition of warmth and hospitality and reveals a leader who weaponises language politics for division and political opportunism,” Vijayendra wrote.

He praised President Murmu for responding with grace and humility, noting that she pledged to learn Kannada and honour all Indian languages.

ALSO READ | 'Naanu Kannada...': How a Mumbaikar's efforts in Bengaluru won hearts and free drinks

“Kannada is our pride, but a language should unite and build bridges, and never be used as a tool for demeaning others,” Vijayendra added, writing further, “This incident exposes @siddaramaiah’s divisive and disrespectful mindset, even towards the highest constitutional office. Karnataka deserves better.”

The incident has fuelled ongoing tensions between the ruling Congress government in Karnataka and the BJP, especially over issues of language, identity and cultural politics.

So far, Siddaramaiah has not responded to the criticism. The Congress party has also not issued an official clarification on the exchange.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Do you know Kannada?’: Siddaramaiah's comment to President Droupadi Murmu stirs controversy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On