‘Do you know Kannada?’: Siddaramaiah's comment to President Droupadi Murmu stirs controversy

A remark made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Mysuru has sparked political controversy, with BJP leaders accusing the CM of disrespect and politicising language. President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on her arrival in Mysuru on Monday.(@rashtrapatibhvn X)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's new civic body to set up border towers for city corporations, says DK Shivakumar: Report

During a public event in the southern city, Siddaramaiah reportedly asked President Murmu if she understood Kannada, the state’s official language. The question, though brief, drew sharp criticism from the opposition, who called it inappropriate and insulting to the President - the First Citizen of India.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, son of former CM BS Yediyurappa, posted a strong statement on social media, saying Siddaramaiah’s remark “reeked of arrogance, condescension and political posturing”.

ALSO READ | ‘Behaving like pomeranian dog’: Karnataka BJP MLA booked for remarks against woman IPS officer

“This is no way to treat a guest to our State, let alone the First Citizen of Bharat. Such behaviour insults Karnataka’s tradition of warmth and hospitality and reveals a leader who weaponises language politics for division and political opportunism,” Vijayendra wrote.

He praised President Murmu for responding with grace and humility, noting that she pledged to learn Kannada and honour all Indian languages.

ALSO READ | 'Naanu Kannada...': How a Mumbaikar's efforts in Bengaluru won hearts and free drinks

“Kannada is our pride, but a language should unite and build bridges, and never be used as a tool for demeaning others,” Vijayendra added, writing further, “This incident exposes @siddaramaiah’s divisive and disrespectful mindset, even towards the highest constitutional office. Karnataka deserves better.”

The incident has fuelled ongoing tensions between the ruling Congress government in Karnataka and the BJP, especially over issues of language, identity and cultural politics.

So far, Siddaramaiah has not responded to the criticism. The Congress party has also not issued an official clarification on the exchange.