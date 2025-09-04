‘Behaving like pomeranian dog’: Karnataka BJP MLA booked for remarks against woman IPS officer

An FIR has been filed against BJP legislator BP Harish for allegedly making insulting remarks against Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, officials confirmed on Wednesday. bp Harish, who represents Harihar constituency, reportedly made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday. (File Photo /Representational Image)

Harish, who represents Harihar constituency, reportedly made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday.

He accused the SP of failing to acknowledge him at official events, while claiming she extended special treatment to members of the Shamanuru family, Congress veteran Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, his son and Minister SS Mallikarjun, and daughter-in-law, Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun.

In his statement, the MLA compared the officer’s conduct to that of “a Pomeranian dog waiting at the gate”, a comment that has since triggered strong criticism.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the SP, the KTJ Nagar police station registered a case against Harish under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections invoked include:

132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty),

351(2) (criminal intimidation), and

79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty).

A senior police officer confirmed the registration of the FIR and said that investigations are in progress.

