Bengaluru women’s PG molestation case: Police arrest bike-taxi driver

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Sudduguntepalya police for breaking into a women’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in BTM Layout, molesting a tenant, and robbing her in the early hours of August 29. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/ only for representation)

The accused has been identified as Naresh Pattem, a native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, who was working as a bike-taxi driver in Bengaluru. Police said Pattem had recently shifted to the city after being released on bail in two robbery cases registered in his hometown in 2021, Deccan Herald reported.

According to police, the incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am when Pattem noticed that the door of Laxmana Durga Ladies PG was open. Taking advantage of the situation and the guard being asleep, he entered the premises.

He allegedly entered the room of a 21-year-old tenant, who mistook him for her roommate returning from a night shift. The woman was shocked to realise it was a stranger with his face covered in a handkerchief, after he touched her inappropriately.

When she resisted, Pattem threatened her with a knife and snatched ₹2,500 in cash before fleeing. In a calculated move, he had also locked another room inside the PG before targeting the victim’s room.

The Sudduguntepalya police launched a detailed investigation, scanning hundreds of CCTV camera clips in the neighbourhood. Pattem was soon identified and arrested, the DH report further added.

A CCTV recording accessed by police shows the accused inside the woman’s room for nearly two minutes, where he attacked her before being chased out. He escaped through the staircase he had initially used to enter the PG.

Police confirmed that Pattem is now in custody and further investigation is underway.

